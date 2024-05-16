Taylor Swift’s pre-show playlist has gotten a shuffle since she picked up the international leg of her Eras Tour.

Swift, 34, has added several new tracks to the songs played in the stadium before her performance including Holly Humberstone’s “Down Swinging,” Camilla Cabello’s “I Luv It” and Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills.”

She’s also playing Gracie Abrams‘ “Risk” which some eagle-eyed Swifties think could be a hint for their upcoming collab. (Abrams, who was one of Swift’s openers during the U.S. leg of the tour, announced on Monday, May 13, that her forthcoming album the Secret of Us will feature Swift on a song titled “Us.”)

Swift also gave a nod to her pal Ed Sheeran while playing Maisie Peters’ “History of Man,” which was produced by him.

Related: See Photos of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Concert Outfits Taylor Swift launched her first concert tour in more than four years in March 2023— and positively slayed with her fashion choices. The “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, kicked off her tour on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — where February’s Super Bowl LVII was held. The Eras Tour, which celebrated all of […]

The pop star has continued her tradition of playing collaborator Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood,” Lady Gaga’s “Applause” and Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me” right before taking the stage.

Swift resumed the international leg of her Eras Tour in Paris earlier this month following a two-month hiatus from the show. The concerts are set to wrap up in December after nearly a two-year run.

For her final Eras Tour show at the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, May 12, Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, traveled to the City of Lights to support her. (The concert also was her 87th show, which is Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey number.)

Kelce, for his part, couldn’t help but gush over Swift’s show, which he said he “enjoyed every bit” of the concert.

Related: Every Apparent Travis Kelce Nod Taylor Swift Made on 'Eras Tour' in 2024 Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management “The guy on the Chiefs” is getting more special nods on The Eras Tour. Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of The Eras Tour in Paris on May 9. The performance marked the first time she incorporated songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, into […]

“It was fun, it was a blast,” Kelce, 34, said on the Wednesday, May 15, episode of the “New Heights” podcast. “I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of the Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department [album], a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f—king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [her]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”

Which Taylor Swift Era Are You in Right Now?

During the performance, Swift gave several sweet shout-outs to Kelce. She sported Chiefs colors in a Roberto Cavalli two-piece with a bright yellow crop top during her 1989 set and a red Alberta Ferretti gown for the Evermore portion.

She was also seen blowing a kiss at Kelce while singing the TTPD tune “So High School,” which is speculated to be about her romance with Kelce, whom she began dating in summer 2023.

“It was an all-around lovely night,” Travis said of the concert.