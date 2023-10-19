Fall might be in full swing, but Taylor Swift is still basking in her “Cruel Summer.”

Swift, 33, surprised fans on Wednesday, October 18, by announcing two new versions of her smash Lover hit, which she released in a collection titled The Cruelest Summer in celebration of her box office success.

“What a truly mind blowing thing you’ve turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into,” she gushed via Instagram, referring to the opening weekend of her live concert movie. “I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for 😇 .”

Her announcement continued: “One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported Cruel Summer SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by @lpgiobbi 😜 Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!”

Swift’s reveal was accompanied by two photos, one of which showcased her signature red lip as she lounged on a blanket in the grass. She wore a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and a blue floral sundress. In the second snap, Swift gazed at a summer sunset.

The live version of “Cruel Summer” was taken directly from Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which officially hit theaters on October 12 — one day earlier than its planned release due to high demand. The 2019 fan favorite follows “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” on the Eras Tour setlist. Throughout the U.S. leg of her tour, Swift fired up crowds by introducing the “Cruel Summer” bridge as one she and fans would “cross” together.

“Alright, Los Angeles. We have arrived at the very first bridge of the evening,” Swift says in the live track. “Now, I have a question. Does anyone here know the lyrics to this bridge? Prove it!”

Swift announced in August that she was bringing her Eras Tour to AMC theaters. She kicked off the concerts — which explored her entire 10-album career in the span of three hours — in March.

The film dominated both the domestic and international box office, raking in $92.8 million across the U.S. and another $30.7 million overseas. According to AMC, the Eras Tour movie totaled a whopping $123.5 million in its first weekend.

Apart with The Cruelest Summer and the Eras Tour concert film, Swift’s love life has given fans plenty to talk about. While fans flocked to the movie theaters, Swift stepped out in New York City with new flame Travis Kelce on two PDA-filled date nights following their surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live.

The twosome hit the cast afterparty on Saturday, October 14, holding hands as they arrived. Swift and Kelce, 34, were spotted together again the following night leaving dinner at The Waverly Inn.

Kelce recapped the duo’s whirlwind weekend on the Wednesday, October 18, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, explaining how their SNL appearances came about. “We showed up at SNL with the idea of supporting [musical guest] Ice Spice, her and Taylor are friends,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to meet [host] Pete Davidson, been a fan of his for quite a while … There is just something about being in that room.”

While their relationship is still new, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift and Kelce’s friends think they already have the makings of “an amazing couple,” adding, “He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success.”