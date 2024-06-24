It’s the hottest ticket in the world right now but one man has refused a VIP pass to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

According to The Sun, North London kebab shop owner, Ahmed Khan, has turned down the 34-year-old singer’s offer to attend the tour’s London leg for free.

The outlet reported that Khan, who owns a kebab shop called Kentish Delight, “was forced to turn down the offer because he was understaffed.”

Kentish Delight became one of the most famous kebab shops in the world after Swift filmed scenes from 2017’s “End Game” music video inside the takeaway venue.

Khan said, “She [Swift] first came in before the pandemic with Joe [Alwyn]. He knew we had the best kebabs so wanted to show Taylor. It did not feel like she was a big celebrity. She was very down to earth and spoke to everyone with respect.”

The store owner detailed how Swift’s management team reached out to him with tickets to one of her London concerts at Wembley Stadium.

The report also claimed that Swift’s team “ordered 45 kebabs” from Khan on Friday, June 21, and “were expected to do the same for the weekend gigs.”

Khan has created a “Taylor Swift” kebab in honor of the singer’s so-called favorite order — a chicken doner in pitta with salad and garlic sauce.

The news comes after a catering vendor who works at Wembley Stadium revealed Swift planned the food that’s on sale during her Eras Tour.

During the London leg’s eight-night run, Swift fans are being treated to a selection of “her favorite British-inspired foods,” according to Delaware North, a staff member.

“We know that Taylor Swift fans are expecting a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Wembley Stadium, and we are proud to enhance this through food and beverage,” Wembley Head of Concessions, Lewis Blake, told Us Weekly in a statement. “Our team has spent a long time researching all things Taylor Swift – and have tapped into the Swifties on our team – to create a food and beverage program that celebrates Taylor and gives her fans an opportunity to ‘taste’ The Eras Tour while they also see and hear it.“

One dish, “The Karma Dog,” is topped with rainbow slaw and pink garlic aioli to recall the palette of Swift’s colorful music video with Ice Spice for her song of the same name.

Another, “Chicken, Chips and Seemingly Ranch,” consists of chicken tenders, seasoned fries and ranch, and references a viral report on the food Swift ate at a 2023 Kansas City Chiefs game.

Swift’s menu wasn’t the only ode to her beloved Chiefs Kingdom.

The singer had her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, join her on stage during her Sunday, June 23 concert at the end of her Tortured Poets Department portion.

Kelce, 34, joined Swift’s dancers, Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik, in a morning suit and top hat as he pretended to apply blush to Swift’s cheeks before dabbing invisible makeup on himself.