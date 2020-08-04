‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 10 Trailer Includes STDs, Covid Tests and More

The cast of Teen Mom 2 is ready to explode. In Us Weekly’s sneak peek at the upcoming 10th season, the ladies are shown facing some dramatic highs and lows.

Chelsea Houska hints at a “s–tty situation” that her daughter, Aubree, is going through and wonders if she’ll have “to go to court again” over the issue. In the next scene, Leah Messer then admits to her past struggles with substance abuse, saying: “I’ve never said this before, but I was addicted to pain medication.”

At one point in the clip, Briana DeJesus tells a friend via FaceTime that she had sex with Luis Hernandez — the father of her 3-year-old daughter, Stella. Later on during a confessional, the 21-year-old bluntly shares that she has “not processed” that Hernandez “gave me an STD.”

Kailyn Lowry is gearing up for the arrival of her fourth child, a son whom she welcomed on July 30. The 28-year-old MTV vet says she needs to “put my big girl pants on” as she continues her pregnancy journey.

Jade Cline, for her part, deals with building tension in her family and says she’s “done being people’s doormat.” The 23-year-old is then seen screaming about how she doesn’t “want to f–king film.” She also yells at someone to “get out.”

For a brief moment, MTV gives a glimpse at how the coronavirus pandemic comes into the season 10 narrative. Chelsea, 28, notes how the deadly illness is “actually a big deal” and is next shown getting a COVID-19 nose swab test.

Teen Mom 2, which is a spinoff to 16 and Pregnant, debuted on MTV in 2011. The popular reality series wrapped its 9th season in November 2019.

Briana tweeted in May about what’s to come for her story line, in particular, this coming season. However, she later deleted the updates from social media.

“Ugh Teen Mom OG is ending, which means Teen Mom 2 will start soon and that means I gotta disappear,” she previously wrote, per The Sun. “If I go missing, it’s cause I needed a break. I’m praying it won’t even air, but whatever it’s out of my hands now anyways.”

Briana added, “This season will be trash for me. I cannot take it. Ready for everything to be over with.”

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV for its 10th season on Tuesday, September 1, at 8 p.m. ET.