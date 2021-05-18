The conversation continues. Teresa Giudice shared where her relationship with Jackie Goldschneider stands ahead of the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 reunion, which will air in part on Wednesday, May 19.

“I always say I may forgive but I never forget,” Teresa, 49, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I said that at the reunion. Yes I always forgive, but I never forget.”

Earlier this season, fans watched drama unfold between the Housewives after Teresa alleged that 44-year-old Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, was having an affair. While discussing the accusation, Jackie compared spreading rumors about her husband to suggesting Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia, 20, “does coke in the bathroom” at parties. Though the former lawyer reiterated that her example wasn’t grounded in truth, the damage was done.

“I’m all about analogies, but don’t make an analogy about anyone’s child,” the Standing Strong author said. “She knew exactly what she was doing. She was trying to hurt me.”

The OG Housewife also told Us that fans will see a new side of her at the reunion and on the upcoming mashup series.

“I think everyone’s going to see me in a different light. They’re starting to get to know who the real Teresa Giudice is,” she said. “I think it started towards the end of this season too. You have to understand who I am. I’m not a troublemaker. If I have something to tell you, I’ll tell you right to your face and that’s it. It’s up to you how you handle it.”

After the reunion filmed in April, a source told Us exclusively that the event was full of drama.

“The girls essentially showed up to get the job done,” the insider shared. “It was for sure explosive at times, especially when Teresa and Jackie went at it, but it’s what viewers have been seeing this whole season. … No one held back their emotions.”

Prior to filming, Jackie shared her own take on the reunion during an appearance on Betches‘ “Mention It All” podcast.

“I know I’m gonna get into it with Teresa, but I’m hoping she keeps it above board and does not try to drag my husband down anymore and isn’t super vicious, because I just don’t feel like that’s necessary for a reality show,” the writer said in March. “We can keep it above board and still have plenty of drama.”

Though Jackie told Us in February that she doesn’t regret what she said about Gia, Teresa thinks she still needs to be held accountable.

“Gia’s such an amazing woman [and] she has her whole life ahead of her, so to say that and try to jeopardize that in any way is … uncalled for,” Teresa said to Us. “And she didn’t even tell me it was an analogy.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper