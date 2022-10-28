Holiday in New Jersey! Teresa Giudice will soon appear in her own Christmas movie with fellow reality stars Vinny Guadagnino and Renee Graziano.

“EXCITING NEWS! I’m in a Christmas movie!!” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 28. “I’m honored to be part of this project with so many talented people. @justinavalentine, you are absolutely amazing!! @reneegraziano & @perezhilton, I had a blast with you both and I’m happy we got to share this experience together. Everyone watch!!”

In addition to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 34, and the Mob Wives alum, 53, the film — titled Fuhgeddabout Christmas — also features Nick Cannon, Perez Hilton, Justina Valentine, Sway, Fetty Wap and Vincent Pastore.

“When an Italian American superstar realizes her family is fed up with her workaholic ways, she gets help from her celebrity friends, Santa and magical elves to give them the best Christmas ever,” reads an official plot synopsis for the movie.

Valentine, 35, described the film “mockumentary style Christmas comedy” in a statement, adding: “All of my Wild ‘N Out fam and celebrity friends showed up and showed out to help me pull off the most hectic and hilarious Italian American family reunion ever. Featuring some larger than life characters (many played by me), this movie definitely has the secret sauce to make it a classic.”

After Giudice shared the news of her involvement, Guadagnino chimed in to remind her that he is also in the movie despite not appearing in any of the set photos she posted. “I’m in this too! We keep doing the same things,” the Staten Island native quipped in an Instagram comment, referring to the fact that they both competed on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. (The MTV personality is still on the show, but the cookbook author was eliminated from the competition on September 26.)

The Bravo personality was also congratulated by some of her fellow Housewives, including costar Dolores Catania. “Sooo cute,” the former corrections officer, 51, commented via Instagram. Whitney Rose, meanwhile, added: “Congrats ❤️.”

While the VH1 production is Giudice’s first holiday film, she is not the first Housewife to star in a Christmas movie. Last year, Kyle Richards appeared in The Housewives of the North Pole, which aired on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, played a woman named Trish who competes against her best friend and neighbor, Diana (Betsy Brandt), in a holiday decorating competition. The movie wasn’t affiliated with the Real Housewives franchise, but it was packed with cameos from Bravo stars including Karen Huger, Sonja Morgan, Cynthia Bailey and Lisa Barlow.

Fuhgeddabout Christmas airs on VH1 Wednesday, December 21, at 8 p.m. ET.