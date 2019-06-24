The Hills: New Beginnings is kicking off with a bang. Heidi Montag, Stephanie Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge and many more are back for MTV’s revival and the first three minutes prove that the drama is just getting started.

While Patridge, 34, is dealing with her divorce in the public eye, she’s also looking forward to seeing Justin Bobby for the first time in years. During dinner, he reassures her that her ex-husband, Corey Bohan, was not The One. “I have to protect myself,” she later cries to Stephanie.

Meanwhile, the Pratt siblings go at it during a night out at the club. “You’re not my family,” Spencer, 35, tells his sister. “You’re the most self-centered human, ever.”

However, the drama isn’t just between the OGs. Brandon Thomas Lee calls out his longtime friend Brody Jenner, while Jenner also seems to fight with Spencer. Plus, newbie Mischa Barton opens up about the struggles that come along with fame.

“When you’re famous, people have, like, a price tag on your head,” the O.C. alum, 35, says. She later shares more with Jason Wahler’s wife, Ashley. “I keep my distance now from people. It’s a hard-learned lesson. A lot of people that I trusted turned out to be monsters.”

Barton recently opened up to Us Weekly about her fears heading into the season.

“I’ve had many apprehensions and fears going into it,” she told Us at the L.A. premiere of the revival. However, the cast impressed her. “They were real and they were tangible and I hadn’t seen them in ages. But of course it’s nerve-wracking actually showing up to set and putting yourself at the mercy of cameras and producers who you have no idea what people are going to say, who’s going to bring the drama, who’s not.”

The actress also had to prep herself to show her true self — and it wasn’t an easy task. “I’m very used to hiding behind a character in lines and all of that, but it’s hard,” she shared. “I think the toughest part is coming to grips with who’s going to be dramatic that night or normal or what version of them you might be getting.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!