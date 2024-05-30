An unexpected takeaway from the latest episode of The Kardashians is Kris Jenner‘s contact names for each of her daughters.

During the Thursday, May 30, episode of The Kardashians, Kris, 68, made multiple attempts to contact her children while enjoying a romantic night with boyfriend Corey Gamble. The couple’s private dinner overlooking the Eiffel Tower in Paris inspired Kris to FaceTime several of her daughters — starting with Khloé Kardashian.

“I miss Khloé. I wish she was here. She just makes life really fabulous,” Kris said before dialing Khloé, 39, who was listed as Khloé 2020 in her phone. “Who doesn’t answer the phone from a girl who is calling with an Eiffel Tower shot? Listen, you little brat.”

Kris then changed direction and phoned Kendall Jenner instead. “Maybe Kendall,” she said about the model, 28, being labeled “Kendall Nuevo” by Kris. “You give birth to people and you expect a little respect in return. Did I mention that children were overrated?”

After being ignored, Kris tried to contact Kim Kardashian a.k.a Kimbo 2020. It was Kourtney Kardashian (who is billed as “Kourtney or Kourtney Kardashian” in the contacts) who ultimately picked up the phone.

“All I want to do is share some of this with my kids since we are in the same city — a lot of us,” she noted. “Now we are trying Kim. I’m drunk dialing people. This is a joke. Am I being pranked? Really kids? Not one of you could pick up the phone? I will remember that.”

Corey, 43, encouraged Kris to call her eldest since Kourtney, 45, loves romance and was on bed rest while the show was filming. (Kourtney previously discussed how emergency fetal surgery caused her to be off her feet the last few weeks before her and husband Travis Barker‘s son, Rocky, arrived in October 2023.)

Corey was right, —Kourtney picked up and was having a nice talk with Kris. That didn’t last long, however, after Kris noticed a call from Kendall and almost hung up on Kourtney while joking the Poosh founder was being “upstaged” by her siblings.

The episode continued by checking in with each sister from the famous family. In addition to bed rest, Kourtney was focused on recording a reading for the Calm app. She also showed just about everybody her scrapbook for Travis, which came with a blood vial containing her bodily fluid.

Meanwhile, Kendall was focused on walking in Paris Fashion Week while Kim Kardashian prepared for her scripted series American Horror Story: Delicate‘s release date. Kim’s loved ones even threw her a premiere party and before the episode even aired, creator Ryan Murphy offered her more roles across his scripted universe.

Kim was asked to join as the lead in a new Hulu legal drama, which would have her playing a Los Angeles divorce lawyer who owns an all-female law firm. Even though Kim had a packed schedule, her interest was piqued in large part because of her close connection to divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

“There’s even so many fun moments with Laura and I where I am just like, ‘Don’t ever let me do this again.’ Then the next one she would be like, ‘Hi! You reminded me last time to never let you do this again,'” Kim, who was represented by the divorce attorney in her legal proceedings with Kanye West and Kris Humphries. “[She represented me in] two of [my divorces]. But enough to know. And then I was like, ‘On the next one, don’t ever let me do this.'”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.