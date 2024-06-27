Kim Kardashian previously got into an onscreen verbal fight with Kourtney Kardashian and now it looks like Khloé Kardashian is next as they got into an argument over mom-shaming.

During the Thursday, June 27, episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 43, and Khloé’s trouble started early during a phone call with Kourtney. Kim surprised Khloé, 39, when she shared her regrets about motherhood.

“Sometimes I am like, ‘Damn, I wish I could do it all over,'” Kim, who shares kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, with ex-husband Kanye West, revealed. “The one thing I would do is be so strict from the start with rules.”

Khloé was quick to point out that Kim “could still start” disciplining her kids more. (The Good American cofounder, for her part, shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 22 months, with ex Tristan Thompson.)

The tension only got worse when an offscreen interaction created a fight on the show.

“Khloé has really been pissing me off lately. So we are going to Aspen and I just want to get some things off my chest and clear the air before we go,” Kim said in a confessional before confronting Khloé. “I have a bone to pick with you. Just about your delivery on things.”

Kim specifically wasn’t happy with how Khloé offered her help, adding, “The other day when you called me and asked if you could do Chi’s hair, I don’t know if condescending is the word but you were very shaming. You were calling to not really ask me if you could do her hair but to let me know that her hair wasn’t washed.”

While reflecting on their phone conversation, Kim admitted she wasn’t thrilled with Khloé’s choice of words.

“I had a really hard week so I said to my mom, ‘Can you please wash my two little ones. I will send them over and get them ready for school.’ Chicago put in this hair gel on her way out the door and I was like, ‘Who cares? My mom can slick her hair into a ponytail,'” Kim told the camera. “So Khloe FaceTimes me and says, ‘I had to go over to mom’s and help her get your kids ready. And Chicago’s hair? The hair gel?'”

Khloé, however, didn’t see it that way. Instead, she asked why Kim was accusing her of saying things she never did.

“All I said was, ‘Do you mind if I do Chicago’s hair?’ Because you are very particular,” Khloé noted. “It sounds like you are dealing with a bunch of your own bulls—t and you decided to harvest this and build up this animosity toward me. When this is a you f—king problem. I swear you just want to project whatever you are going through and take it out on me. And I can handle it but only for so long.”

According to Kim’s perspective, Khloé was subtly questioning her decisions as a mother. “That was an extremely hard week,” Kim fired back. “I know her hair looked s—tty. Thank you for reminding me that I didn’t have the time to do her f—king hair one night before bed.”

Kim continued: “Maybe you wouldn’t have such a stick up your ask over hair gel if you lived your life a little bit. Interact with other human beings beside the children and your family all day long. We are great, I know. But you need some other human interaction.”

As for Khloé, she thought Kim’s frustration was coming from a different place, saying, “That’s your own insecurity. I never said anything about that.”

Khloé was shocked at the comments Kim was making about her life. “Talk about mom-shaming. What the f—k are you doing to me? It is reverse mom-shaming,” she pointed out. “You are shaming me for being a helicopter mom and you are claiming I am shaming you for not being more of a strict parent. Why are we constantly nitpicking what I do in my personal house if I am not asking you to live the same life? Can’t we all be the moms we want to be?”

The back and forth only got worse as Kim kept pointing out Khloé’s decision to stay inside more. Kim cited that as a reason for why Khloé’s behavior made it seem like she wasn’t putting herself first.

“You need to live your life. You won’t let yourself go out there to find someone or even a group of friends,” Kim told Khloé before comparing her to Brendan Fraser‘s reclusive character in The Whale. “You don’t understand that you sometimes have a stick up your ass. You just need to get away from your kids.

Kim took it a step further by saying she felt “bad” for Khloé. “Live your f—king life. Get out,” Kim said to Khloé, who replied, “Think whatever you want, laugh as much as you want about me. Get it out.”

Later in the episode, the argument came back up again when Khloé jokingly asked Kim’s permission to FaceTime her kids. The sisters subsequently explained to Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble about their current divide. They even mentioned an offscreen party where Kim felt Khloé wasn’t acting polite because she kept speaking with her kids or mentioning her plans to leave soon.

“I am highly confused at what I am being punished for here. Loving my kids too much? Saying goodnight to my kids? Them being on a schedule? I would love for someone to point out what the f—k I am doing that is so offensive and hurtful to her,” Khloé asked. “What are we even talking about? Do you hear the f—king conversation? Shoot me because I committed a crime. Kim is just trying to be a bitch right now and it is something she’s so good at. If she wants to hurt you, she will go for the jugular.”

Kendall, 28, defended Kim by arguing that Khloé hasn’t made enough of an attempt to be social. Instead, Khloé would seemingly act as if she was already halfway out the door. Khloé, for her part, defended herself by claiming Kim was the one not present as much as she should be.

The episode ended abruptly as Kim and Khloé continued to be at odds on screen. Before the drama unfolded, Khloé defended her approach as a mother in a confessional.

“My sisters and I, we all have different households. We raise our kids differently and I am not judging. If everyone is happy and healthy and great then wonderful. My type of parenting is we do everything by a schedule. My kids love the security of it,” she noted. “It works for me and my family.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.