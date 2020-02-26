Who would have thought! There is a valid reason why fans of The Bachelor never see the show’s leading men offer up their jacket to any of their female suitors.

“The Bachelor nearly always offers his jacket to every shivering woman sitting in front of him,” a producer from the ABC hit told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, February 26. “But [we] tell him not to, because it looks so damn silly.”

The Bachelor producer revealed that pashminas are available onsite to any woman who needs to warm up. They use this method as a way to avoid having several shots of the Bachelor talking to “a small woman draped in an enormous blazer.”

Bachelor Nation devotees are no stranger to discovering weird behind-the-scenes facts about the show. Back in 2013, former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky revealed in a blog post for E! Online why the Bachelor mansion’s driveway looks wet and shiny.

“The producers wet the pavement with a hose before the limos arrive,” the entertainment journalist, 35, wrote at the time. “It makes it look shiny and pretty! But if you have a long gown on, it gets soaked!”

The Bachelor is currently in its 24th season, which features Hannah Brown’s former suitor Peter Weber as the lead. While fans are quickly approaching the end of his journey, the pilot opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about his biggest takeaways from his experience on the show.

“I would say I learned that I’m a lot stronger than I thought I was because I go through a lot and I’m put through a lot and I come out the end,” he told Us in January. “I feel like I’m a better man at the end of this. I’m more resilient. I feel like I’m a lot better communicator now, and that’s huge in a relationship.”

Weber also noted the challenges of juggling multiple women at once, adding, “Dating so many different types of women, having to learn how to have them receive you in the way that you’re really intending, took a little bit but I feel like I got the hang of that.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.