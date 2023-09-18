The Talk and The Jennifer Hudson Show will not be returning for new seasons just yet.
After the daytime shows initially planned to resume filming this month, the decision was delayed amid the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes. CBS confirmed the news in a statement on Monday, September 18, telling Entertainment Tonight, “The Talk is pausing its season premiere scheduled for September 18. We will continue to evaluate plans for a new launch date.”
The Talk, which is hosted by Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Sheryl Underwood, Natalie Morales and Jerry O’Connell, was set to return for season 14 on Monday. The show originally went on hiatus in solidarity with the writers strike in May, two months before actors joined the WGA on the picket line.
Jennifer Hudson’s show was also meant to debut on Monday. According to Variety, however, The Jennifer Hudson Show will hold off on returning to the air and no new date has been announced yet.
The shake-up comes after most TV and film productions have ceased filming as writers and actors throughout Hollywood fight for fair pay. The Drew Barrymore Show was the first talk show with plans to return although other productions including The View and Live With Kelly and Mark were able to keep airing new episodes.
Shows such as Live With Kelly and Mark and Tamron Hall were permitted to stay in production because they either do not have writers or employ writers under a separate contract which was not affected by the WGA strike.
Drew Barrymore announced earlier this month that she planned to film new episodes in an effort to keep her staff employed. “I own this choice,” she wrote in a statement posted via Instagram on September 10. “We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind.”
She added: “I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience,” she wrote. “I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility.”
Barrymore, 48, who previously stepped down from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May to show solidarity to the writers, has since reversed her decision.
“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” she wrote in an Instagram statement on Sunday, September 17. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”