A producer of The Valley admitted there were cast members that didn’t share certain aspects of their lives on screen.

During an interview for Bravo’s digital site, Janet Caperna asked producer Ashlei who “hid the most” or “tried to hide the most” while filming season 1 of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff. Ashlei said Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick would show less compared to their costars.

The Valley, which premiered last month, reunited Kristen, 41, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright after their time on Vanderpump Rules. The show focuses on a group of friends as they leave their wild younger years behind in exchange for parenthood and adult life in California’s San Fernando Valley.

Vanderpump Rules fans have gotten to see familiar faces, such as Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, on the show. They have also gotten a front row seat to the drama between Kristen and some of her costars. The season originally kicked off with Kristen and Jax, 44, at odds when he questioned her plans to have kids with Luke.

“I just want to make sure she’s going to be OK having a kid out of wedlock. There’s things that can happen,” Jax explained on the show. “I just know this because Brittany’s friends have had kids out of wedlock. They are raising the kids by themselves, have to have full-time jobs, health insurance, school, bills and food. It all adds up.”

Kristen, meanwhile, wasn’t thrilled to hear the comments Jax was making about her personal life.

“Just because I don’t tell you the ins and outs of my personal relationship with my boyfriend doesn’t mean we don’t have those conversations,” Kristen, who had a “nonviable pregnancy” after the season wrapped, said in a confessional. “Why am I in a relationship thinking I am going into a marriage and have a kid if we are going to break up?”

The situation got even worse when Jax invited Kristen’s ex-boyfriend Alex Menache to a guys’ night.

“I had great motivation for this. I want you to be part of this group as much as anyone. I tried to figure out a way where we could all hang out. Where I don’t have to ask, ‘Who is coming to this tonight? I can’t invite this person or that person.’ There’s only one way where this could happen,” Jax told Luke during the March 26 episode before Alex joined the group. “You are a reasonable guy and so is Alex. Alex is a nice guy and I think you two would honestly get along. I know it for a fact.”

Luke shut down Jax’s attempt to introduce him to Alex, adding, “What is the point? Why would I try to be friends with my girlfriend’s ex? What is the point? I am not going to be OK with a guy like that. I am not OK with a guy like that. Why would I give this guy a chance? Why would I be friends with the ex of my girlfriend? I have her back 100 percent and I have no interest in getting to know this guy.”

News got back to Kristen — who was at a girls’ night with the rest of the cast — and chaos subsequently ensued. In a preview for this week’s episode, Kristen turned the tables by claiming that Janet told Jasmine Goode that Michelle Lally was allegedly racist and a Republican.

Janet and Jasmine denied Kristen’s version of events. Michelle, for her part, said Kristen was previously her good friend and should have known the rumors weren’t true.

“I’m really upset because Janet wouldn’t say that or else she wouldn’t be my friend,” she added. “I’m the one who is first generation Mexican and Persian. I’m just so shocked and confused by the whole thing.”

Michelle continued: “Kristen’s one of my closest friends. I know a lot of people who do not like Kristen and are not nice to her. I have been her friend and this is how she repays me?”

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.