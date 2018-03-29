Starboy is back! The Weeknd will release a new project titled My Dear Melancholy on Friday, March 30.

The Grammy winner, 28, unveiled the cover art for his latest effort via Instagram on Thursday, March 29, alongside the caption, “tonight.” And earlier in the week, he shared a screenshot of a text message he sent his creative director La Mar Taylor: “Should we drop Friday? I’m indifferent to be honest.”

tonight A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 29, 2018 at 9:42am PDT

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) has been working tirelessly on the release. “He’s been in the studio pretty much nonstop, especially the past few months after his breakup with Selena Gomez,” the source says. “The project is done now. It’s less poppy than his last one. It sounds more like old Abel. OG fans will love it.”

Two sources tell Us that My Dear Melancholy is an EP that is largely produced by Frank Dukes, who previously worked on Camila Cabello’s megahit “Havana.” The Weeknd has not yet confirmed whether the project is an EP or a full-length album.

My Dear Melancholy will be the Toronto native’s first release since his 2016 disc, Starboy, which won a Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album. It will also mark his first new music since he and Gomez, 25, called it quits in October after nearly 10 months together. She later rekindled her romance with Justin Bieber, but the on-off couple are currently taking another break.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between us],” the “Bad Liar” songstress told Billboard in November of her split from The Weeknd, who will headline Coachella in April. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

