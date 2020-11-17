Thomas Ravenel slammed the cast and producers of Southern Charm as he continues to be a story line on the Bravo series.

“Is the show THAT BORING WITHOUT ME,” Ravenel wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Monday, November 16. “Please move on [and] leave me the hell alone. I’m sorry your cast is that weak. I gone. Live with it!!”

Us Weekly broke the news in October that Ravenel filmed a scene with his ex Kathryn Dennis, with whom he shares daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 5, two years after he was fired amid sexual assault allegations made against him.

“I just let them film a little segment with the kids as a favor to Kathryn,” the disgraced politician told Us. “I wasn’t paid. At the time, she was staying at my house in the guest room because her house was being painted and was unsafe for her and the kids.”

While Ravenel told Us that he didn’t think the network would use the footage, he was indeed included in the October 29 premiere. During the Thursday, November 12, episode, Ravenel was brought up again when Dennis learned on-camera that he was expecting his third child.

“I cannot believe I’ve been living in the house with this man who has been hiding a secret that he has a child on the way,” she said on the show. “Meanwhile I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe if we got back together, this is what it would be like.’ My family, a piece of it was taken away. It’s no longer the Ravenels.”

In July, the former Bravo star welcomed son Jonathan with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Heather Mascoe.

Both Shep Rose and Craig Conover previously pointed out the irony of Ravenel agreeing to film the show again after he constantly slams the series on social media.

“For as much shouting and hollering negatively about the show … that just pisses me off, honestly,” Rose told Us last month. “It’s not anybody on the show’s fault, anything bad that might’ve happened with him. And also, he really enjoyed it when he was on it. I mean, let’s be real honest here. He loved whatever fame and notoriety. He had a lot of fun with it, so don’t cry over what you perceive as spilled milk, you know, because it was a lot of fun.”

Conover noted his “jaw hit the floor” when he learned Dennis had temporarily moved in with Ravenel.

“To find out that he filmed is incredible. I mean, some people will say, like, we shouldn’t give them a platform or show it, [but] it’s not a positive for Thomas that he filmed at all. So, anyone worried that we’re helping him by filming him, it’s not accurate,” he told Us. “I mean, for him to go on Twitter all the time and blast the show and then film? It’s just incredible.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.