Thomas Ravenel will not be present at the upcoming Southern Charm season 5 reunion taping, Bravo’s The Daily Dish confirmed on Tuesday, June 5.

While the network did not specifically say why Ravenel would not be in attendance, the news comes after the 55-year-old reality star made headlines in May for allegations of sexual assault. Two different women, including his former nanny, alleged that Ravenel assaulted them during separate encounters in 2015.

Ravenel’s attorney denied the initial accusations on May 3 in a statement to Us Weekly: “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become — unfairly — a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations.” The following day, Bravo announced that the production company for Southern Charm, Haymaker, is investigating the accusations.

While the majority of the cast of Southern Charm has yet to publicly react to the allegations, Ravenel’s costar and the mother of his two children, Kathryn Dennis, told Andy Cohen during a May 21 appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she is waiting for the investigation results to comment, and added that her 4-year-old daughter Kensie and 2-year-old son Saint are her “main focus.”

The couple, who have documented their tumultuous relationship on Southern Charm, appear to be on good terms as they attended Kensie’s dance recital together on Tuesday.

Ravenel has been a part of Southern Charm since its premiere in 2014. While the series is currently airing its fifth season, a source told Us on May 24 that Ravenel’s future on the show will be determined after the Charleston police’s investigation is complete.

