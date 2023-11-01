Beyoncé calls her stage persona “Sasha Fierce,” but her mother, Tina Knowles, has also seen the fierceness in action behind the scenes.

Knowles, 69, appeared on Sherri on Tuesday, October 31, telling host Sherri Shepherd that she had a conversation with Beyoncé, 42, about her backstage behavior.

“We laughed about this recently because I was saying, ‘Girl, you get really mean back there,’” Knowles said. “I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore.”

Knowles put Beyoncé’s “mean” behavior in context, saying that it comes in ”the heat of the moment.” She added that the “Break My Soul” singer would often be remorseful.

“After we get out, she’ll say, ‘Momma, I’m so sorry.’ And I’m like, ‘I know.’ And sometimes she be crying — I was like, ‘She crying ’cause she knows she just said some crazy stuff to us,’” Knowles recalled.

The Renaissance World Tour wrapped up on October 1 in Kansas City and earned more than $579 million worldwide, according to Variety. Beyoncé performed 56 dates in 39 cities for nearly 3 million fans across the globe.

Shepherd dedicated her Halloween show to Beyoncé, recreating six of the costumes from the tour, including her own smaller version of the bedazzled robotic horse Queen Bey rode during her set.

One of the surprise highlights of the Renaissance concerts was Beyoncé’s oldest daughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, joining her on stage for a powerful dance routine. Blue Ivy performed during a medley of “My Power” and “Black Parade,” and according to her grandmother, had to convince Beyoncé she was ready to perform.

“She was watching the girls rehearse and she said, ‘I think I’m ready to go on stage.’ And her mom said, ‘No, no, I don’t think so, Blue,’” Knowles recalled on Tuesday. “And then she thought about it and she said, ‘If you work hard and you really come with it, then we’ll let you go one time.’ So it was supposed to be a one-time thing.”

Blue Ivy made her first appearance during the May 26 show in Paris in front of 70,000 people, and she was so impressive that her “one-time” appearance became a regular feature of the tour.

Knowles said her granddaughter’s confidence “just grew and grew,” adding that the experience was “a beautiful thing for her.”

Blue Ivy’s dad, Jay-Z, recently told Gayle King on CBS Mornings that he got “goosebumps” watching his daughter dance each night on tour with Beyoncé.

“[Blue Ivy’s] been born into a life she didn’t ask for,” the Roc Nation chairman, 53, said on Friday, October 26. “Since she was born she’s been in, like, scrutiny, and public eye, and everyone having an opinion of a little girl, how she keeps her hair. For her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘My Power,’ you can’t write a better script.”