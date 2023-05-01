Owning up to it? Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss confessed to Ariana Madix about their sleepover on Vanderpump Rules — but they left out some crucial details on screen.

During a preview for a new episode, which airs on Wednesday, March 3, Ariana, 37, asks Tom, 40, and Raquel, 28, if anything happened when she was out of town.

“There was a food tasting for the new menu at SUR and I was an hour and 30 minutes late,” the former beauty pageant contestant explains. “We went in the jacuzzi after hanging out. And then I stayed the night, and I slept on the couch.”

In a confessional, the TomTom co-owner provides more details about the sleepover after previously denying that it happened during a chat with Lisa Vanderpump. “After Beach Day, [Tom] Schwartz, Raquel and I all took a car back to my house, jumped into the jacuzzi, hung out, had some drinks, listened to music. We went in the jacuzzi,” he shares.

Ariana, for her part, says it made sense for Raquel to crash at their home. “[That] is something we always do,” she adds before laughing at the model’s decision to allegedly sleep on the couch instead of in their guest room.

Meanwhile, Scheana Shay pointed out that Sandoval and Raquel originally claimed she didn’t stay over.

“Brock [Davies] said you guys lied and said she didn’t stay the night,” the “Good as Gold” artist, 37, says as a flashback clip showed Sandoval agreeing when Brock said Raquel couldn’t have slept in his home without Ariana there.

Later in the clip, Sandoval breaks down why he changed his story. “On the heels of the open relationship rumor and obviously Schwartz and Raquel making out in Mexico, we obviously thought it would maybe be better if they didn’t know that little detail,” he tells the cameras. “The funny thing is I wasn’t even lying. She did dip out. She passed out. I fully was going to tell Ariana, but we should have just told the truth. [It was] stupid.”

The Missouri native’s relationship with Raquel has been a major topic of conversation during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Us Weekly confirmed in March — weeks before the drama was hinted at on screen — that the duo were having an affair.

Sandoval and Ariana called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity. Amid the cheating scandal, the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman, who first kissed Raquel in August 2022, claimed he tried to end his relationship with the Florida native before his affair came to light.

“We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew,” he alleged on an episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast last month. “She was trying to, like convince me not to be broken up … but that was not the case. She asked me that day as we were leaving about, like — because we had talked about fertilizing [her] eggs, which I never did. She was like, ‘So, what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?’ And I’m like, ‘What? We’re broken up.’ … I was like, ‘We’ll talk about this later, I gotta go do my show.'”

According to Sandoval, he grew closer to Raquel while filming season 10 from July 2022 to September 2022. “I was seeing Raquel as often as I could. I know that sounds horrible,” he said. “And FaceTiming her all the time. And Ariana didn’t even notice because that’s just how separate our lives were. I had to actually tell her, ‘How have you not noticed how distant I’ve been lately?'”

The businessman revealed there was no current “label” on his relationship with Raquel. Meanwhile, Ariana seemingly moved on from Sandoval when she was seen packing on the PDA with Daniel Wai at Coachella last month.

A source told Us at the time that Ariana “isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious” relationship, adding, “She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years.”

Sandoval offered his stamp of approval that same month, telling TMZ, “Yes, I love that. Yes, I do [want her to find love again]. I really do.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.