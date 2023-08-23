Tom Sandoval understands how the world sees him after his affair with Raquel Leviss — and he’s ready to face his punishment on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

“The whole country [is] pissed off at me,” Sandoval, 41, said in a new trailer for season 2 of Special Forces, which dropped on Wednesday, August 23.

Sandoval, who cheated on ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with Vanderpump Rules costar Leviss, 28, continued: “I had an affair and I want to take a beating.”

Fans will have to tune into Special Forces when it premieres on Monday, September 25, to whether Sandoval gets his wish. However, based on the trailer, it looks as though the reality star does get into a scuffle that results in Sandoval having a bloody nose — plus, there is a clip of two stars throwing punches in a ring.

Before traveling to New Zealand to film Special Forces earlier this summer, Sandoval made headlines for his months-long affair with Leviss. Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval and Madix, 38, split after nine years together in wake of the scandal.

Madix has moved on with Daniel Wai after the two got cozy at Coachella in April. Leviss checked into a mental health facility that same month while Sandoval held out hope for the romance, according to his Special Forces costar Nick Viall. “He snuck in pictures of him and Rachel,” Viall, 42, claimed during the August 3 episode of his “Viall Files” podcast, using Leviss’ birth name. “And he showed them to the cast, for what’s that worth.”

Viall continued: “He went out of his way to bring in, like, endearing photos of him and Raquel/Rachel and show them around. [Sandoval] came across as a guy who cared about her, and I’m just saying that objectively. … There seemed to be some real reluctance about [whether] the public would allow them to be together, but he came across — to me — as someone who had feelings and cared about Rachel.”

Sandoval’s Special Forces roommate Tyler Cameron agreed with Viall’s assessment, exclusively telling Us earlier this month that Sandoval “seems invested” in his relationship with Leviss. (Sandoval told TMZ in August that he had the pictures because he was “lonely.”)

Leviss, however, revealed during part 1 of her iHeartRadio’s “ReWives” podcast appearance, which aired on August 16, that her feelings toward Sandoval have changed. “I now look back on it and see that I was not in love with him,” she confessed. “I also don’t believe that he truly was in love with me either.”

Leviss confirmed during the podcast that she would not be returning for season 11 of Pump Rules. Sandoval, meanwhile, has been spotted on several occasions shooting with the cast after he returned from filming Special Forces in July.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test premieres on Fox Monday, September 25, at 9 p.m. ET.