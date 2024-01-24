Travis Kelce revealed what he said to Josh Allen at halftime during the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, January 21 — and unfortunately, it wasn’t about their superstar girlfriends.

“There was this clip of you running into the tunnel at halftime, next to Josh Allen. You’re saying something. What are you guys talking about there?” Jason Kelce asked his brother during the Wednesday, January 24, episode of “New Heights,” noting that it’s not common for opposing teams to enter the locker room through the same tunnel.

“I just caught Josh, he might have asked me how I’m getting so open, and I just told him, ‘Baby, I blend in the trees with the best of them.’ Stealth mode,” Travis, 34, explained. “You’ve gotta have stealth mode as a skill set that s—t will get you out of everything.”

Travis also agreed with Jason, saying that “not too often do you go down the same tunnel at halftime” with the other team.

“Typically, every stadium there’s, like, a home team tunnel and away team [tunnel],” Travis added. “This is a unique case where we’re all going to the same tunnel.”

During Sunday’s game, cameras caught Travis and Allen, 27, running side-by-side into the tunnel as the Chiefs were down 13 to 17 going into halftime. Before branching off into their respective locker rooms, the broadcasters took notice of Travis and Allen talking, poking fun at what they might have been discussing. Social media users subsequently turned the moment into a meme, joking that the football players were talking about Taylor Swift (who is dating Travis) and Hailee Steinfeld (who has been linked to Allen).

Both Travis and Allen took the field again with their respective teams and the Chiefs ultimately made a comeback to win the game 27 to 24. After the tough loss, Travis offered some kind words for Allen.

“You know it’s all the love in the world baby. Love you brother,” he said, according to video footage of the moment. “Helluva job getting here. That s—t’s crazy that you got here.”

While Travis took the field on Sunday, it was actually Jason who made all the headlines during the game. Jason took his shirt off — the low was projected to be 16 degrees — after Travis made his first touchdown of the game.

“I don’t think [Kylie] was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason said during Wednesday’s podcast about his actions, noting that he gave wife Kylie Kelce “a heads-up” about the plan. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.”

Before entering the game suite, Jason explained that Kylie wanted him to be on his “best behavior” they were meeting Taylor, 34, for the first time.

“I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at a bar,’” he said on the podcast. “This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression, this is my best chance. Set that bar nice and low.”

Travis joked that his brother’s “best first impression is the worst impression ever,” noting that Taylor “absolutely loved” Jason.