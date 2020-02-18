Tom Sandoval is dismayed that Vanderpump Rules costar Jax Taylor regrets including him in his June 2019 wedding to Brittany Cartwright.

“That’s really sad, and it hurts my feelings for somebody to say that,” Sandoval, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly after Taylor, 40, shared his regrets earlier this month. “There’s still a lot of the season. You’re going to see how that all goes down.”

Vanderpump Rules viewers saw Jax demote Tom from his co-best man role earlier this season. At the time, the TomTom co-owner surmised that he got bumped because he chose to visit his mom for Mother’s Day instead of attending a pre-bachelor party for Jax.

Jax eventually reinstated Tom in the wedding party but told Entertainment Tonight on February 4 that he regretted backtracking on his decision. “I just wish I would’ve stood by what I said,” he revealed. “I felt I was a little bit bullied into bringing him back in. … It didn’t make sense for him to be standing next to me.”

Tom, however, told Us that he’s frustrated that Jax seems to hold him to a higher standard. “I didn’t see Jax really do much of anything for [Tom] Schwartz’s wedding. But for some reason, he expects everybody else to move mountains for him and his wedding and, like, be available on call at any time of the day, any hour of the night. … I do the best I can, and I think I made up for it in the wedding, as you’ll see. But yeah, it’s sad.”

He also doesn’t appreciate his onetime best friend speaking ill of his relationship with Ariana Madix, after Jax implied last month that Madix, 34, is a lesbian. (She tweeted that same day to clarify that she’s bisexual.)

“I’ve seen Jax a lot in [the] press just, like, relentlessly talking negatively about me and Ariana and our relationship and, you know, the authenticity of it and our love for each other,” Tom said. “Like, it’s crazy to me.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.