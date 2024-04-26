Savannah Guthrie made an abrupt exit from Today — but for a fun reason.

After appearing on the first hour of Today, Guthrie, 52, noticeably stepped out of the NBC morning show a few minutes into the second hour on Friday, April 26. Her cohost Hoda Kotb revealed the reason behind her exit, telling viewers, “Savannah left a little early today to get her weekend started.”

Guthrie’s absence comes days after she enjoyed a long weekend by skipping the Monday, April 22, episode of Today. Third hour cohost Sheinelle Jones, who was also missing from Friday’s episode, stepped in for the TV personality, who Kotb, 59, said was “taking some time off today.”

Monday’s episode also marked the return of Craig Melvin, who took the previous week off. Third hour cohost Dylan Dreyer also did not appear on the episode but returned the following day with Guthrie.

Related: A Guide to the 'Today' Show Hosts' Families: Meet Their Kids and Spouses The hosts of the Today show have shared several glimpses into their family lives on the show and online over the years. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and more of the NBC morning show stars have welcomed children over the years. Kotb, for her part, became a mother in February 2017 when she adopted […]

Guthrie did not address the reason for the break at the time, though she did tease the reason for her absence via Instagram by sharing photos of her husband, Michael Feldman, and their 7-year-old son, Charley, enjoying a Philadelphia 76ers NBA playoff game against the New York Knicks. (Guthrie and Feldman, 55, also share daughter Vale, 9.)

“Best lives lived – thank you @nba!! go @sixers!” Guthrie captioned pictures of the sports outing on April 20.

Ahead of Friday’s show, Guthrie enjoyed spending time with several adorable kids on Today. During the show’s Wednesday, April 24, episode, she was spotted holding the child of Today producer Carter McKay.

“Me + Oliver ❤️,” Guthrie captioned Instagram snaps of herself and her coworker’s child throughout the day’s episode. “Thank you for letting me hold/steal your adorable baby @cartermckay and Brian.”

The following day, several of her fellow Today hosts brought their children to New York City’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza for Take Your Kids to Work Day. “We’ve got so many great kids, kids of our crew, our producers, on-air correspondents,” Guthrie stated on Thursday, April 25, while greeting the group of kids.

Who Is the Best ‘Today Show’ Duo?

While Guthrie’s children did not join in on the festivities, Kotb brought along her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, while Melvin, 44, was all smiles on the Plaza with his 10-year-old son, Delano. Dreyer, 42, also enjoyed the day with her eldest son, Calvin, 7. (Melvin and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, also share daughter Sybil, 7, while Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, are also parents to sons Oliver, 4, and Rusty, 2.)

Guthrie and her son joined her Today colleagues and their children earlier this month to watch the total solar eclipse at NYC’s American Museum of Natural History. “Total eclipse of my heart ❤️,” Guthrie captioned a sweet Instagram photo of Charley sporting a pair of eclipse viewing glasses on April 8.