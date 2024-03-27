Vanderpump Rules fans need to rewatch the chaotic cast dinner at SUR — if only to catch those Below Deck and Vanderpump Villa cameos.

On the newest episode of VPR, which aired on Tuesday, March 26, Brock Davies confronted Katie Maloney for sleeping with Tom Schwartz‘s best friend Max Boyens. During the awkward moment, Katie was seated next to Below Deck‘s newest deckhand Dylan Pierre De Villiers, who made his Bravo debut on Monday, March 25.

The other side of the table offered a glimpse at Marciano Brunette, who is one of the main cast members on Hulu’s upcoming series, Vanderpump Villa. The new show, which is set in Lisa Vanderpump‘s luxury French villa Château Rosabelle, will follow the staff as they live and work together while catering to their high-profile guests.

Before Vanderpump Villa‘s premiere, Marciano exclusively told Us Weekly about his connection to the Vanderpump Rules cast.

“So I’m actually friends with Brock and Scheana [Shay],” he shared earlier this month. “I got to really see firsthand how they operate when it comes to filming and being themselves.”

Marciano and Dylan’s surprise onscreen cameos come amid the aftermath of some major drama. After Schwartz, 41, revealed that he kissed Scheana, 38, more than a decade ago, Brock dropped the bomb that Katie recently hooked up with someone in her ex-husband’s inner circle.

“We sent a message, ‘Where are you at?’ His location was her house. Then he sent an emoji of a face, eyes and a straight line. Then he wrote, ‘It was bound to happen,’ Brock shared on Tuesday’s episode before Scheana offered her perspective in a confessional, adding, “Later that night, I checked his location. But then the next morning, I checked it again and he was still there.”

Despite Brock trying to shame Katie for sleeping with Max, she made it clear that she had no regrets.

“When I asked him three months into our separation not to f—k around in this group [with Rachel], he did not give a single f—k about what I thought,” she said, referring to Schwartz’s hookup with Rachel “Rachel” Leviss.

Over the years, fans have gotten a big glimpse into Schwartz and Katie’s ups and downs. After six years of marriage, Schwartz and Katie confirmed their split in March 2022. The former couple, who finalized their divorce later that year, remained on good terms until Schwartz hooked up with their costar Rachel, 29, while filming season 10.

Katie previously opened up about what led her to part ways with Schwartz.

“I held onto that relationship obviously because I was in love with him. I was envisioning, planning, wanting the future [and] everything with him. I think I was also very much broken. My confidence and self worth and everything was very much broken down,” she said during a September 2023 episode of the “Almost Adulting” podcast. “Obviously there was infidelity and cheating and stuff that happened and he blamed a lot of it on me as well and I just took it.”

Katie recalled having to come to terms with her issues before ending her marriage.

“I never felt prioritized. He didn’t really have my back or defend me or make me feel supported or heard. I just wanted that validation from him. So I made myself smaller in ways. I lost myself. I was a shell of a woman,” she added. “It took me working on myself in general — not really because of all of that — but I wasn’t feeling great in my body and in general. I wanted to boost my own confident and just started working on myself.”

Schwartz, meanwhile, owned up to some of the mistakes in his marriage, telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in February 2024, “I strayed a few times. There were times I thought the relationship was going to come to an end and I was a sloppy douchebag. I don’t think I’ll ever get married again. I’ll fall in love, I just don’t think I’ll ever be married again.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.