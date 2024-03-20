Brittany Cartwright did not hold back about her bedroom preferences during a candid sex talk with Lala Kent.

During the Vanderpump Rules After Show on Tuesday, March 19, Brittany, 35, and Lala, 33, discussed Scheana Shay‘s revelation that she once had an orgy with John Mayer. Brittany and Lala subsequently realized they had different views on having sex with more than one person at the same time.

“I haven’t even had three people,” Brittany said. “I think I’m too jealous though. As much as I want to have, [it has to be with someone] that you don’t care about. A one and done.”

Lala said she previously preferred threesomes with someone she found attractive but wasn’t interested in a long-term relationship. Lala, who is now sober, also said she was “extremely f—ked up” when the interactions took place in the past.

“I can do that then,” Brittany replied. “I am all for the freaky stuff. I love it.”

Brittany also confirmed she has had anal sex after Lala revealed her lack of interest. Less than a week after Brittany and husband Jax Taylor filmed the segments with the VPR cast to promote their spinoff, The Valley, they confirmed their decision to “take time apart” from their marriage.

“So many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it is important to be real and honest with you guys because we have shared so much of our life with you guys,” Brittany said on a February 29 episode of their “When Reality Hits” podcast. “I don’t want it to seem like I am lying or anything like that. So I think it is important for me to say this.”

She continued: “With all the speculation online and stories running rampant, I wanted to be transparent with you. Yes, marriages are very hard, and I had a particularly rough year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

Before joining The Valley, Jax, 44, and Brittany documented their relationship highs and lows on Vanderpump Rules. Their 2019 wedding was filmed for the show one year before the duo announced their departure from Vanderpump Rules. They went on to expand their family with son Cruz, whom they welcomed in 2021.

Jax and Brittany offered more details on their separation earlier this month while promoting their return to reality TV.

“We’re separated. That is for sure. I want people to know that it is possible to coparent and run businesses and be OK with each other,” Jax exclusively told Us Weekly at the Thursday, March 14, premiere party. “Not everybody just gets divorced because they cheated. Believe it or not, that was not the case. I know it’s shocking. We’re just not communicating right now and that’s all there is to it.”

Brittany, meanwhile, shut down fan speculation that the breakup was a “publicity stunt” for The Valley.

“[The publicity stunt rumor] really upset me because if people actually watched me over the years and knew my personality and knew me as a human being and not just a reality star, they would know that I would never do that,” she said in a separate interview. “I would never put my son in a situation like that. I would never put my life in a situation like that.”

Brittany noted that it was important for her to take a step away from the relationship, adding, “Yes, I need a separation. Yes, I need to take care of my mental health. Then people were coming back and saying it’s because the show’s coming out. I’m like, literally, I only came out and said this because they figured out that I was staying in another house. I was not going to come out with this at this moment. I’ve always been so honest and open about my life.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and The Valley airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.