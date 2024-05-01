Brock Davies dropped a fascinating fact about how he grew up in the Mormon church.

During a new episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on Tuesday, April 29, the cast celebrated Lala Kent‘s birthday at a 1920s-inspired speakeasy that featured burlesque dancers. Brock, 32, however, didn’t seem thrilled when one of the performers turned in his direction.

“Don’t come over here,” he said before his wife, Scheana Shay, offered more context. “Brock is like, ‘I don’t know where to look.’ He hates strip clubs because he doesn’t know where to look.”

Brock elaborated on his upbringing while filming a confessional, adding, “I was raised in the Mormon church until I was 14. So there’s a small little Mormon boy in me that is very uncomfortable when there’s women dancing around me.”

Since joining the Vanderpump Rules cast in 2021, Brock has opened up about his surprising childhood. He was originally raised on a dairy farm in Australia before making the move to the United States in an attempt to make it as a professional rugby player.

Life on the farm wasn’t easy though. Brock previously revealed that he lost his index finger when he was four years old in an accident.

“We grew up on a dairy farm. And then one afternoon, I was in the yard, and it’s a circular yard, and there’s a pin in the middle with a gate — just like a clock hand. As it rotates around, it pushes the cattle onto the table to get milked,” he explained on Lala’s “Give Them Lala” podcast in August 2022. “When it gets to about 7 o’clock, there’s a side gate and you take the bulls out of the side because you don’t want the bulls to go onto the milking table.”

Brock recalled a regular day on the farm taking a turn. “There’s me. Four-and-a-half years old, walking past this big bull, and I walked straight past him to get him out of the side,” he detailed about trying to get the bull to move but instead “startled” the animal.

The former athlete was subsequently kicked by the bull and he “fell back onto the gate” that was behind him.

“It just so happened that the cover was off and then I rolled my hand in. It rolled in, like, gears. It caught my hand and then it crushed my first finger, flange number one, my pointer, and a bit of the two. But then it actually crushed all of my hand,” he continued. “We were on the farm, so we had to go to the vet in town. I had to go to the vet and then they wrapped it up in a bandage. I had to get airlifted to the hospital because it was two hours away.”

Brock has also been candid about the more emotionally-heavy aspects of his life. After moving overseas, Brock found love with Scheana, 38, and they welcomed daughter Summer in 2021. However, Brock’s appearance on Vanderpump Rules started a conversation about his eldest kids: Winter and Eli.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules highlighted Brock’s two kids with his ex-wife. He confirmed at the time that a domestic dispute between him and his former partner led to a tumultuous coparenting relationship. The incident — and a delay in child support payments — resulted in Brock losing contact with his kids.

“It is a very difficult situation. Based on my actions and my past and what my actions have caused for these kids — especially when they were younger — there was obviously trauma there that needed to be mended,” he shared on an episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast in January. “I need to keep turning up and show them that I am the dad that I want to be and that they want to be around.”

Brock said he wasn’t giving up on potentially reconnecting with his children in the future.

“It is tough. My actions put me here and now I just need to keep being aware that I need to take my time with this and keep turning up [for my kids],” he continued before getting emotional. “I wish I could tell everyone we met up but it is going to take time. They are going from preschool to high school so there is a bunch of things changing in their life and I don’t want to be another one in there. They have a loving dad, a loving half sister and a beautiful home. Right now, that is not their priority and I understand that.”

Brock concluded: “There is a side of me that just wants to fight hard. But then there is another side that reminds me this is a tough balancing act. Actions have consequences. Just hearing you talk about it [reminds me] I have to keep doing what I am doing. I am happy with the changes I made in my life and I am really happy with that.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.