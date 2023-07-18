Four years after dropping her emotional track “Lose You to Love Me,” Selena Gomez is revisiting the song in a raw video.

“Making of … me getting to know myself,” the singer, 30, wrote in a TikTok video shared on Monday, July 17.

Gomez went on to preemptively address criticism of her voice, writing: “This isnt [sic] the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me.”

In the candid video, Gomez recorded herself creating the track while seated at a piano. “You promised the world and I fell for it / I put you first and you adored it / Set fires to my forest / And you let it burn / Sang off-key in my chorus / ‘Cause it wasn’t yours,” she sings in the clip. “I saw the signs and I ignored it / Rose-colored glasses all distorted / Set fire to my purpose / And I let it burn / You got off on the hurtin ‘/ When it wasn’t yours.”

The video ends with Gomez taking a deep breath before beginning to sing the song’s chorus, which goes: “We’d always go into it blindly / I needed to lose you to find me / This dancing was killing me softly / I needed to hate you to love me, yeah.”

Though Gomez did not specify when the video was originally recorded, she penned the song following her split from ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. They ended things for good in May 2018 and Justin moved on with his now-wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), that June.

@selenagomez This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

“The song was inspired by Selena’s breakup from Justin, but it would be incorrect to say it’s totally about Justin,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2019. “It’s actually about finally being able to love yourself and moving on from a toxic relationship.”

The track earned Gomez praise from not only fans but her celebrity friends. “This song is a perfect expression of healing and my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet,” Gomez’s BFF Taylor Swift wrote via her Instagram Story in October 2019. “A triumph. I love you so much @selenagomez.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Niall Horan — whom Gomez was romantically linked to in the past — also praised the former Disney Channel star by commenting two heart emojis on Gomez’s Instagram post about the song.

Gomez opened up about the writing process behind the song in her 2022 Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me. “I texted Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter and said, ‘I think I’m ready to just say I’m sad.’ … The fastest song I’ve ever written. It’s about more than just a lost love. It’s me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too,” she shared. “The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are just to rediscover yourself again.”

She continued: “I feel haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of, but then I just moved past it. And I wasn’t afraid anymore. I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever, and then, just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen. And ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”