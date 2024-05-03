Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney said goodbye to the Wrexham goalkeeper, Ben Foster, after he retired from football — again.

“I thought it was generous. Incredibly generous thing to do. So few people know when to call it,” Reynolds, 47, said when reacting to Foster’s retirement announcement during the second episode of Welcome to Wrexham season 3, which premiered on Thursday, May 2.

McElhenney, 47, joked that he’s been making It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for so long, but never let it end.

“It’s been over for five, six years … just keep making it,” the FX star said. Reynolds chimed in, adding, “I’m making Wolverine 10!” (Reynolds appeared to be referring to Deadpool 3 in which Hugh Jackman reprised his role as Wolverine.)

Related: Celebs Love Playing and Watching Soccer Soccer fever! Whenever World Cup season begins, fans become glued to their TVs to see which country will win the coveted title — while many stars get inspired to lace up their cleats and join in on the fun at home. Everyone from Justin Bieber and Kendra Wilkinson to Niall Horan and Will Ferrell have […]

McElhenney added, “We’re looking at these players and they know when it’s time, and they walk off with dignity. We have zero dignity.”

In August 2023, Wrexham played Swindon Town and after a rough start to the game, came back and ended the match in a 5 to 5 tie. It was after that game Foster, 41, knew “enough was enough” and it was time for him to retire.

“Even though we’d drawn, the lads were quiet, and they weren’t happy because they knew something was wrong,” Foster said during his confessional. “They knew that the performance wasn’t what it should be and, this might sound selfish, but I was thinking about my own circumstances.”

Foster decided to tell the manager and coaching staff after the game ended. (Rob Lainton took over for Foster as the team’s goaltender.)

“I have immense respect for Ben and who he is as both a player and person,” Reynolds continued. “He’s a huge reason we’re here in the EFL.”

Related: Celebrity Football Fans It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football — but there are also plenty of stars who enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines. Nick Lachey, for instance, has been known to cheer on his team from the couch alongside eldest son Camden. Jessie James […]

Wrexham plucked Foster out of retirement in March 2023 to help the team get promoted from the National League to the English Football League — which they did in April 2023. Foster decided to return to the team for the following season in League Two. However, in August 2023, he announced his return to retirement.

“The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself and I feel that now is the right time to retire,” Foster shared in a statement at the time. “At the forefront of my mind when making this decision, was not only what was best for me but also the Club, and making the decision now gives the Club every opportunity to assess their options before the window closes. Wrexham will always have a special place in my heart.”

Welcome to Wrexham airs via FX on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.