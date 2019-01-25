No awkward moments here! Whitney Port and her costars from The Hills went off and did their own things after the MTV reality show ended in July 2010. But when they got back together to film the upcoming revival, The Hills: New Beginnings, it was like no time had passed at all.

“I hadn’t seen [the cast] in a while, but then seeing them again was like picking up exactly where we left off,” Whitney, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively at Chevrolet’s launch of Create & Cultivate 100 in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 24. “It was really natural in that way.”

The True Whit author couldn’t give many details about what to expect on the series, but she did tell Us that she’s excited for loyal fans to “catch up with” the cast and “see how much everyone has grown up.” Whitney also explained that everyone is “mature and cool … now.”

In December 2018, cast member Jason Wahler hung out with Whitney, his wife, Ashley Slack, and The Hills alums Audrina Patridge, Frankie Delgado and his wife, Jennifer Acosta. Newcomers Caroline D’Amore, Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee were also there for the reunion.

“@mtvthehills The whomping crew!” Jason, 32, captioned a picture of the group on Instagram. “It was great reconnecting with these fine individuals!”

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, along with Brody Jenner and his new wife, Kaitlynn Carter, were not in the photo, so Jason added, “Unfortunately, we’re missing @heidipratt @spencerpratt @brodyjenner @kaitlynn #thehills #amigos #mtv #grateful #2019 #nextlevel.” Justin Bobby Brescia was also missing.

Us broke the news in August 2018 that original stars Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari will not be a part of the Hills revival. The City alum told Us the following month that she was disappointed to learn the news.

“I mean, they were the main people on the show,” she explained. “I thought it would be so fun for everybody to get together and reunite and all catch up. So yeah, I was definitely bummed, but I totally understand the various reasons why they wouldn’t or couldn’t.”

Whitney married husband Tim Rosenman in November 2015 and gave birth to their son, Sonny, in July 2017. She previously told Us that she had “mixed” feelings about joining a reality show once again because of her new responsibilities.

“I had some reservations just because I have a family now, and a lot more to protect than when I was 25 years old,” she admitted. “I’m excited for it, but I’m definitely, I think, more nervous than excited.”

The Hills: New Beginnings is set to premiere on MTV in spring 2019.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

