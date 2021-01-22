LOL! Whitney Port is finally ready to look back and laugh about falling down the stairs on live TV — and then on The Hills — while modeling an Oscars dress in 2014.

The reality TV personality, 35, sat down with husband Tim Rosenman to rewatch the harrowing moment in a YouTube video posted on her channel on Friday, January 22. Port recalled in the clip being “very” nervous before stepping out on the red carpet.

“Oh, my God,” Port said, putting her hand to her head as she and Rosenman, 43, gasped in near unison. “Thank God I bounced back. It wasn’t horrible.”

She added, “I was so mortified. I could not stop crying afterwards.”

Fans watching along sent messages of support. “This is when America fell in love with Whitney,” one commented on the live video. Another wrote, “Oooooommmmmgg why am I so emotional right now?”

The clip first appeared on Good Morning America and was narrated by Vogue editor Andre Leon Talley. While interning at the fashion magazine, Port was given the opportunity to model an Oscars dress previously worn by Hillary Swank. In the video, The Hills alum took a few steps before tripping and tumbling to the floor. Lauren Conrad, watching from the sidelines, covered her mouth and laughed slightly — a moment that aired on the MTV show.

Port teased the video via Instagram, stitching together her and Rosenman’s reaction to the hilarious fail with reaction clips from TV shows and videos.

“Join us today at 12 PST for the live premiere on YouTube!!! It’s the most fun. I promise!” she wrote. “Also, please let me know something embarrassing you did at work, so I don’t feel so bad.”

Followers flocked to the comments section and delivered on her request. “My boss asked me to pick up Inked magazine for him. The cover was a tatted up girl wearing lace lingerie. I thought it was odd but didn’t question it. Turns out he wanted Inc. magazine because he was on the cover,” one fan shared. Another, meanwhile, wrote, “As a swim coach, I was applying for new jobs at many swimming pools and had sent out my CV with my applications. I’d worked at a few public pools already, so listed them all. But on all the CV’s I’d sent out, I wrote I’d worked at pubic pools instead of public pools! My CV was flooded with the word pubic all through the document.”