Whoopi Goldberg had enough while her The View cohosts argued over Miranda Lambert scolding her concertgoers about taking a selfie.

During the Hot Topics segment on the Tuesday, July 18, episode of the morning show, Sunny Hostin sided with the fans who upset Lambert, 39, for taking a group picture during her performance. Hostin, 54, retorted she was “going to take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757 for tickets.” Goldberg, 67, fired back in defense of Lambert.

“You know what? Stay home,” Golberg said. “If you’re going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don’t come.”

Hostin went on to explain she prefers to capture moments from concerts so she can relive the memories any time she wants. Goldberg stood up from her seat and told Hostin to “Turn on the television, girl.”

As Goldberg walked away from the table, cohost Joy Behar asked the Oscar winner where she was going.

“I’m leaving y’all!” Goldberg quipped. “I want to take a picture with this marvelous woman, who is 91. So, we’re going to do a selfie. Just me and you. Will you push that button? We’ll be right back.”

Lambert made headlines on Monday, July 17, when a TikTok clip of her calling out a group of fans for taking selfies as she was singing her emotional ballad “Tin Man” went viral. (The video is from her Saturday, July 15, show).​​

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” she said into the mic after pausing the song. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all.”

While some fans cheered in response to Lambert’s outburst, others were appalled by the moment and decided to leave the concert early. After the video went viral, one of the concertgoers who was called out by Lambert spoke out about the incident.

“It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place,” Adela Calin told NBC News in an interview published on Monday. “I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature, and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

Calin, for her part, noted that she and her friends took “30 seconds at most” to snap a quick photo before sitting back down.

“We just couldn’t get one good picture. We were so excited because I think we had the best seats in the house in the whole theater,” Calin said while telling the outlet she was “appalled” by Lambert’s comments.