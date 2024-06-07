Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute isn’t concerned about getting her friendship with Lala Kent back on track.

During the Thursday, June 6, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast, Kristen, 41, was asked about what led to their falling out and whether there was hope of a reconciliation. Kristen subsequently rehashed how Lala, 33, cut her off for not showing support at a live podcast taping when Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi threw shade at Lala’s lack of coparenting relationship with ex Randall Emmett.

“We got into a fight. She stopped speaking to me,” Kristen recalled. “I found out per Brittany [Cartwright] that Lala says I am dead to her because of this. I tried reaching out to her and never spoke to her.”

Footage from the November 2023 event showed Kristen fidgeting in her seat after GG defended Randall, 53. Kristen also asked why she was seated next to GG, 42. Later that month, Kristen revealed she suffered a miscarriage while expecting her first baby with boyfriend Luke Broderick.

Related: Kristen Doute and Lala Kent's Feud: A Full Timeline Kristen Doute and Lala Kent seemed to be on great terms since sharing on the screen on Vanderpump Rules, but apparently, everything has changed. Despite facing their fair share of ups and downs on the Bravo series, the former costars were friendly by the time Doute was fired in 2020. The twosome remained in contact […]

“She sent me a text after the pregnancy loss, which was just after that live podcast,” Kristen added about how she didn’t respond to Lala at the time. “A while later I realize I have these DMs from GG so I engage. We are both being nice to each other but I said, ‘I didn’t like the way that went down. You and I have never gotten along, I probably should have said something but I didn’t want to get involved.'”

Kristen tried to reason with Lala but hit a wall, saying, “I screenshot the messages and send them to Lala and her text back to me was essentially she doesn’t give a s—t.”

According to Kristen, Lala cited her second pregnancy as the reason she didn’t want to relive the drama. (Lala, who shares 3-year-old daughter Ocean with Randall, is currently expecting baby No. 2.)

Kristen was put off by the comments since she was going through a pregnancy when Lala decided to end their friendship.

Related: Lala Kent’s Biggest Feuds With Her 'VPR' Costars Over the Years Lala Kent hasn’t shied away from telling some of her Vanderpump Rules costars how they really make her feel. Kent joined the cast of the Bravo series during season 4 as a guest star. She was bumped up to the main cast in season 6, cementing herself as a staple in the franchise. While Kent […]

“Some people are meant to be friends for a season or a reason or a lifetime and I think you and I are friends for a season,” Kristen wrote to Lala. “And she goes, ‘Great.’ That was it”

Kristen told Nick Viall that she had no regrets about how she conducted herself, adding, “I don’t need that in my life. I feel like friendships with Lala come with so many conditions. It is so conditional. If you do this then you are on her good side. The way that she tried to trash Brittany on their reunion blew my mind.”

Lala has been known to hit pause on several friendships since joining Vanderpump Rules during season 4 (when Kristen was still on the show). More recently, she called out Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix at the season 11 reunion.

During that reunion, Lala surprised viewers when she revealed she also wasn’t on good terms with Brittany, 35, due to some confusion about them sharing the same babysitter. Brittany hasn’t weighed in on the comments publicly.

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand Raise your glass! Since Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV fights and feuds. Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval’s tumultuous relationship was a topic of discussion during the first two seasons. As the pair tried to work out their issues, rumors […]

Lala has stood by most of her actions even though she received major backlash from fans.

“I’ve made comments on this podcast. I’m sure you remember that we’re not kind. And I think it’s no secret that I react off of emotion most of the time. I have always been that way. It gets me into a lot of trouble. It puts me into hot water,” she noted on an episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast last month. “It’s also made me have to apologize more than anyone should have to. And not because of anybody else, but because I simply see something I don’t like, hear something I don’t like, and go for the jugular because I feel hurt.”

She continued: “Usually my reality and my reality, they can coexist. This was the first season in my eight years of doing the show that my show reality and my reality could not coexist. They had to be so separate that if one touched the other, it took me out. So what I want to do right now is focus on the facts of things. My feelings are not facts.”