Travis Barker did not to attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12, but his absence had nothing to do with pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian‘s emergency surgery.

Barker, 47, was never set to attend the Video Music Awards as Blink-182 had a tour stop in Copenhagen. The band — which also includes Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge — is nominated for “EDGING” in the Best Alternative Video category.

The drummer posted a series of photos via Instagram from Denmark on Tuesday, hours before the VMAs took place in Newark, New Jersey. He returned to the stage late last week after Blink-182 canceled multiple concerts on their international tour because Barker was forced to leave abruptly.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” a statement on the band’s Instagram Story read on September 1. “The Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Days later, Kardashian, 44, revealed that she underwent surgery due to a complication with her pregnancy. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote via Instagram. “And to my mom [Kris Jenner], thank you for holding my hand through this.”

The reality star, who is already the mother of son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, noted that she had “three really easy pregnancies in the past,” but her experience while expecting her fourth child has been different.

“I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she explained. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded: “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Barker — who shares stepdaughter Atiana, 24, son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — confirmed at the time that he would return to the Blink-182 tour later that week. “God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well,” he wrote via Twitter. “I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in May 2022, and she announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June.