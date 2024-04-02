Why Travis Kelce s Game Day Playlist Is Sometimes Missing Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has an assortment of artists on his game day playlist but that doesn’t always include girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“I’m a real music lover and it goes all over the place, especially when it comes to a game day playlist because I go all over. Things from my childhood. My high school pep band used to play ‘SpottieOttieDopaliscious’ from Outkast,” Kelce, 34, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Tuesday, April 2. “On top of that, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz back in the day had a song called ‘Duffle Bag Boy’ and I loved that. I play everything, from the old school jock jams from being a little kid. It goes all over the place.”

Kelce confessed that he prefers to include a “variety of music” because he can’t just limit himself to one artist or genre. While the Kansas City Chiefs player has been candid about his love for Swift’s music, her songs don’t always make the cut — but Kelce has a good reason why.

“That’s my everyday playlist,” Kelce gushed about Swift’s extensive catalog. “Not just my game day.”

In addition to being the Grammy winner’s No. 1 fan, Kelce shared that he also looks to Swift, 34, for new recommendations.

“It’s definitely been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure,” Kelce explained to the outlet. “She’s so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It’s been fun to hear her take on it.”

When it comes to Kelce’s claims of loving his girlfriend’s music, the proof is in the puddingLate last month, a clip of Kelce rocking out to Swift’s “Bad Blood” on the golf course went viral. Kelce’s pal and former basketball player Chandler Parsons admitted that he played the song to distract Kelce, although it didn’t work out in his favor.

Long before Swift, 34, and Kelce even began dating, the football player was considered a Swiftie. Kelce and Swift’s love story began after the athlete shared on his “New Heights” podcast that he wanted to shoot his shot with Swift by giving her a friendship bracelet during the Kansas City stop of her Eras Tour in July 2023. However, he was unsuccessful at the time.

Despite not meeting up at the concert, the pair connected shortly after and began their romance. Since then, Swift has cheered on Kelce at his football games while Kelce has followed suit by attending several of Swift’s overseas concerts. While Swift is currently on break from touring, she and Kelce have been enjoying their downtime together from relaxing vacations to the Bahamas to casual lunch dates.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

While Swift hits the road again in May for the European leg of her Eras Tour, Kelce also has his second-annual Kelce Jam in the works. The Kansas City music festival will take place on May 18 and will be headlined by Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2Chainz.

“Kansas City, Kelce Jam is back baby!” Kelce said in a press release statement on Tuesday. “I’m excited to once again welcome fans for the ultimate day of music, food and an electric experience celebrating Kansas City. Last year you exceeded my expectations when over 20,000 fans showed up in the rain to ‘fight for your right to party,’ and this year promises to be even more over the top as we welcome Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2Chainz to the stage!”