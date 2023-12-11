Casey Craig worries about an icy reception from Sam Feher on the upcoming episode of Winter House after she previously called her “trash.”

“Oh, my God, hi!” Sam, 26, says to now-boyfriend Kory Keefer in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the Tuesday, December 12, episode of the Bravo series. Sam proceeds to jump on Kory, 32, and gets giddy with excitement over seeing him after two weeks apart.

As Sam hugs the rest of her Summer House costars — Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula and Danielle Olivera are all part of the Hamptons-based series — Casey, 31, sits anxiously in the kitchen.

“I’m sweating. I’m so nervous,” Casey admits during a confessional, revealing that Kory promised he wouldn’t tell Sam what she previously said. “It was actually a very trashy thing for me to do to call her trash.”

Earlier this season, Casey told her housemates that her NYC friends think Sam is “trash … absolute trash.” When Kory heard what Casey said he called her out during the November episode, and she then apologized.

In the video, Sam finally makes her way to Casey and goes in for a big hug. “Nice to meet you. I’ve heard so much about you,” Sam says. Casey seems just as happy to finally connect with Sam, replying, “I can’t believe we’ve never met in person. We have so many mutual friends!”

While it’s clear in the clip that Casey is nervous about her first interaction with Sam, she’s not the only housemate who seems uncomfortable by her arrival.

Malia White weighs in on Sam’s visit during her own confessional, saying, “She came in like, ‘Kory’s’ and he came in like, ‘Not labeled.’ You two should chat.”

Malia, 33, appears to be referring to Sam’s “Core 24” T-shirt, which she wore in honor of Kory’s gym in South Carolina and made it clear they are an item. However, when Kory first arrived at the Colorado Springs, Colorado, house, he was unsure of his and Sam’s relationship status, which led to some flirtation with Malia and other girls in the house.

After wrapping season 3 of Winter House, which filmed in March, Kory and Sam made their romance official. Kory exclusively told Us in November that Sam was not exactly pleased with how he approached the winter getaway and the fact that he didn’t immediately say he was taken. (The pair first sparked a romance on season 7 of Summer House in 2022.)

“There was a little bit of a hate text going back and forth,” he confessed to Us, describing Sam’s reaction to his behavior on camera. “But at the end of the day, she knows what actually happened and how it ends. So it was good.”

Kory added: “Seeing that back is not always the best thing, especially when we’re good now. We’re in a great relationship. You never want to see your significant other in that now [that we’re good].”

Winter House airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and streams the next day on Peacock.