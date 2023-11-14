Winter House’s Kory Keefer is taken aback on the upcoming Bravo episode after learning his housemate Casey Craig thinks his girlfriend, Sam Feher, is “trash.”

“Speaking of horses–t … what happened last night?” Danielle Olivera says of Brian Benni’s flirty interaction with Casey, 31, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the Tuesday, November 14, episode of Winter House.

Kory, 32, confirms he saw Brian, 32, and Casey “flirting hard last night,” before learning that Casey also found time to badmouth his own relationship with Sam, 26, to their friends. Kory is clued in by his Summer House pal Kyle Cooke.

“She just kinda kept on saying Sam is trash,” Kyle, 41, reveals in the clip, while a stunned Kory responds, “She said that?”

Kyle confesses, “It definitely had mean girl from high school vibes.” The remark stings for Kory, who replies, “That’s f–ked up.”

While Kory is in awe of what he’s hearing, the clip flashes back to the night before when Kyle and Casey were discussing Kory’s romance with Sam.

“I’ve never met her, but I have group chats that say she’s trash,” Casey tells Kyle in the kitchen. “Absolute, absolute trash.”

Kory and Sam met while filming season 7 of Summer House in 2022. What started as two costars hooking up became a real-deal relationship by spring 2023. However, when Kory went to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to film season 3 of Winter House in March, he was vague about his relationship status.

“I like her a lot, but we haven’t put a label on it to make it official,” Kory said during the season premiere, which aired in October. “It’s a real gray area where I can have a little more fun. I don’t know how to say that properly without sounding like a douchebag.”

His inability to define the relationship led to Kory flirting with several of his costars early in the season. Casey, for her part, was rooting for her friend Jordan Emanuel to have a vacation hookup with Kory and therefore started talking trash as sort of a hype woman for Jordan, 31.

Kory exclusively told Us earlier this month that fans will see Sam come in “very hot … no breaks, all spice” during her cameo on Winter House.

He also teased that his now-girlfriend was not pleased to see him get cozy with his Bravo costars while she was in New York.

“There was a little bit of a hate text going back and forth,” Kory told Us on November 3 of Sam’s reaction to his behavior on camera. “But at the end of the day, she knows what actually happened and how it ends. So it was good.”

Despite a few bumps along the way, Kory confirmed to Us that he and Sam are no longer just a “situation.” He gushed, “Yes, we are official officials.”

Winter House airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.