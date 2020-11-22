‘13 Going on 30’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Andy Serkis (Richard Kneeland)

The actor has starred in Black Panther, King Kong, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, Long Shot and A Christmas Carol. He is well known for his computer-generated characters, including Gollum from The Lord of the Rings, and is also a director.

Serkis tied the knot with actress Lorraine Ashbourne in July 2002. They share three children: Ruby, Sonny and Louis.