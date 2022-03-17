’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

Alanis Morissette

The Canada-born singer first found success in her native country as a dance-pop artist before fine-tuning her distinctive rock-inspired sound on her international debut album, 1995’s Jagged Little Pill. The LP, which included epic anthems such as “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic” and “Hand In My Pocket,” catapulted Morissette’s career and helped her win five Grammys. It also became a Broadway musical in 2019. Morissette dropped her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, in 2020, and is headed on tour in June 2022. She shares three children with her husband, Mario Treadway: Ever, Onyx and Winter.