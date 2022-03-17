’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

Brandy

The R&B songstress, who got her start on television thanks to her titular role on the UPN sitcom Moesha, made a successful foray into the music industry with the release of her Grammy-nominated self-titled first album, which included several top 10 hits such as “Baby.” The Mississippi native took a three-year break to focus on her acting career (Cinderella, anyone?) and made a triumphant return to music with 1999’s “The Boy Is Mine,” her iconic duet with Monica, for which she won her sole Grammy. In later years, she released more music and tried her hand at reality TV, including stints as a judge on season 1 of America’s Got Talent in 2006 and as a contestant on season 11 of Dancing With the Stars in 2010. The mom of Sy’rai (whom she shares with ex Robert Smith) released her seventh album, the aptly titled B7, in 2020. That same year, Brandy battled her “Boy Is Mine” collaborator Monica on Verzuz.