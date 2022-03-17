’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

Jessica Simpson

Almost a year after Spears set the precedent for solo female acts in the late ‘90s, Simpson showed off her vocal chops with the release of “I Wanna Love You Forever,” the powerful first single from her 1999 debut album, Sweet Kisses. In the years that followed, she released four more studios albums, including her 2008 country LP, Do You Know, and starred with her now-ex-husband, Nick Lachey, on the MTV reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. Simpson is now focused on her billion-dollar lifestyle brand, the Jessica Simpson Collection, which she started in 2006. She married Eric Johnson in 2014, and they share three children: Maxwell, Ace and Birdie. In 2020, Simpson released a memoir titled Open Book — in which she revealed she’s sober after battling an alcohol addiction. The former reality star has since been hailed for her business savvy and impressive empire.