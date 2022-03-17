’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

Mariah Carey

Carey made an explosive entry into the world of pop music in 1990 with her self-titled debut album, which included the single “Vision of Love.” Despite a career setback in 2001 (yes, we’e talking about her widely panned acting job in Glitter) and a subsequent breakdown, the Grammy winner has maintained her star power, finding success again with 2005’s The Emancipation of Mimi. Now the mom of twins Monroe and Moroccan (with ex-husband Nick Cannon), Carey has been in a relationship with her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka since 2016. She holds the record for the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo artist with 19, including her holiday anthem “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” She released a memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, in September 2020. In December 2021, the Queen of Christmas dropped another holiday track, “Fall in Love at Christmas.”