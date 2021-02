Selma Blair

Perpetual villainess Blair starred opposite some of Hollywood’s hottest stars in the ’90s and early 2000s, including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Julia Stiles. In 2016, she appeared on Anger Management, and portrayed Kris Jenner on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. The actress revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in October 2018 and continues to publicly battle the disease. She shares son Arthur with ex Jason Bleick.