Addison Rae

The 19-year-old is one of the most-followed users on the app with 30 million eyes on her account. Rae, who is known for her dance videos, was linked to Sway House member Hall, but the twosome went their separate ways in February 2020. While it’s unclear if she’s still on good terms with the Hype House squad, she has since started working with YouTubers James Charles and David Dobrik, Jason Derulo, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker. Rapper The Kid Laroi even wrote a song about her titled “Addison Rae,” which is a popular sound on TikTok.