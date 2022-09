‘Below Deck Adventure’

The fourth spinoff of Below Deck focuses on thrill-seeking charter guests who are looking for activities such as paragliding, exploring caves and extreme helicopter rides along the Norwegian Fjords.

Below Deck Adventure‘s debut season, which airs in November 2022, will feature Captain Kerry Titheradge, Chef Jess Condy, Bosun Lewis Lupton, Chief Stew Faye Clarke and more. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay will also make an appearance on the show.