It Won’t Have a Numbered Title

Adele’s first three albums — 19, 21 and 25 — were all named after the ages she was when she recorded them, but in 2016, she told James Corden that she plans to change up her naming convention for her fourth release. “This is the last album after my age,” she said, referring to 25. “I believe in trilogies. The next one will be Adele.”