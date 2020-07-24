Fairuza Balk

After portraying a Band Aid named Sapphire, Balk acted in Deuces Wild, Don’t Come Knocking, Humboldt County, August Falls and Trespassers. The Craft actress also had a recurring role on Ray Donovan and plays Lizzie Thomas in the upcoming show Paradise City. The California native released her first single, “Stormwinds,” as a part of Armed Love Militia in 2010 and has since dropped an EP. She has also exhibited her artwork over the years, including shows in L.A. and New York.