Fairuza Balk
After portraying a Band Aid named Sapphire, Balk acted in Deuces Wild, Don’t Come Knocking, Humboldt County, August Falls and Trespassers. The Craft actress also had a recurring role on Ray Donovan and plays Lizzie Thomas in the upcoming show Paradise City. The California native released her first single, “Stormwinds,” as a part of Armed Love Militia in 2010 and has since dropped an EP. She has also exhibited her artwork over the years, including shows in L.A. and New York.Back to top