Philip Seymour Hoffman

After playing William’s mentor, Lester Bangs, Hoffman had a lengthy film career until his 2014 death. He was best known for roles in Capote, which he won an Oscar for, Magnolia, Charlie Wilson’s War, The Ides of March, Doubt and the Hunger Games series, where he played Plutarch Heavensbee. The New York native died at age 46 of a drug overdose. He is survived by partner Mimi O’Donnell and their three children, son Cooper and daughters Tallulah and Willa.