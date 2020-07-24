Zooey Deschanel

Deschanel’s role as William’s big sister, Anita, was her fourth acting credit. Since the 2000 film, the actress has played Will Ferrell’s love interest in Elf, a quirky BFF in Failure to Launch and voiced a penguin in Surf’s Up. She was also the star of 500 Days of Summer, and in 2015 she reunited with Hudson for Rock the Kasbah. Deschanel’s biggest TV role to date was playing Jess on New Girl from 2011 to 2018. The California native has been a part of the musical duo She & Him alongside M. Ward since 2008. They’ve released six albums. In 2011, she launched the lifestyle website Hello Giggles with friends Sophia Rossi and Molly McAleer. Deschanel was married to Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012 and Jacob Pechenik from 2015 to 2020, when their divorce was finalized. She and Pechenik share two children, daughter Elsie and son Charlie. The actress has been dating Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott since September 2019.