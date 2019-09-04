Blended Family

Exes Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd sat down with their significant others, Taylor Selfridge and Matt Walker, respectively, for their segment. While Cheyenne has been open about wanting more children, she and Matt are not there … yet.

“I think that it’s a beautiful thing that she wants to have another kid,” Matt said. Cheyenne then confirmed to Dr. Drew that she’s on birth control so there are no plans yet.

As for Cory and Taylor, they also talk about the future, but right now are focusing on buying a house and exchanging “I love yous,” something that he doesn’t feel he has to say.