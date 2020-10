The Track List

Grande shared the full track list for Positions — for 14 songs — on October 24. “COMING TO EAT UP THE CHARTSSSS,” she captioned her Instagram post. Here’s the list:

1. “Shut Up”

2. “34+35”

3. “Motive” (featuring Doja Cat)

4. “Just Like Magic”

5. “Off the Table” (featuring The Weeknd)

6. “Six Thirty”

7. “Safety Net” (featuring Ty Dolla $ign)

8. “My Hair”

9. “Nasty”

10. “West Side”

11. “Love Language”

12. “Positions”

13. “Obvious”

14. “POV”