Dating Chace Crawford

Patridge was introduced to the Gossip Girl star through his manager. The actor dined with Patridge, Lauren Conrad and Blake Lively during a trip to NYC shortly after The Hills and Gossip Girl premiered. Years later, the pair, who would “catch up a little” over the years, reconnected at a friend’s house in Malibu in 2014 and “sparks were flying.”

“We were just inseparable,” she wrote after they spent the weekend together. “I genuinely liked him after these incredible few days together, and I had the feeling it was mutual.”

While the Boys star offered her a ride back to L.A., per Patridge, she declined and found Bohan waiting for her at home. “A big part of me wishes I’d told Corey to kick rocks and just gone out with Chace. He’s such a gentleman and so normal and kind,” she wrote. “It would have been fun, if only I hadn’t let Corey back in and screwed up our chance.”