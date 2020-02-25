Reality TV Colton Underwood and More Members of Bachelor Nation Defend Madison Prewett’s Decision to Go on ‘The Bachelor’ By Sarah Hearon 5 hours ago AFF-USA/Shutterstock 8 3 / 8 Jared Haibon Jared retweeted Dylan’s tweet, adding, “I 100% agree with this.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News